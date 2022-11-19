MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced a press conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. regarding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students.
The press conference will be streamed live on our NonStop Local website.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, four students were found dead in student housing near the campus. While details remain sparse at this time, the Latah County Coroner has stated the students were stabbed multiple times in their beds, and some had defensive wounds. There is no suspect in custody at this time.
MPD says officials from Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho will also be present.
The next regular press conference will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and details will be released prior to the event.