MOSCOW, Idaho - Investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13 continues, though details remain sparse for both the public and the victims' families.
Autopsies were conducted by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office on Wednesday and sent to the Latah County coroner, reporting the students had died due to multiple stab wounds. The coroner determined the four were likely asleep before the attack, though some had defensive wounds. There were no signs of sexual assault. The bodies were released to their families.
The victims, 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were discovered around noon on Sunday in shared student housing near the U of I campus, following a report of an unconscious person was called into 9-1-1.
The FBI, the Latah County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Idaho State Police (ISP) have joined Moscow Police Department (MPD) in the investigation. While the full timeline leading up to the attack is still being pieced together, investigators have determined some of the victims' activities the night before the murder.
According to MPD Chief James Fry, Goncalves and Mogen were seen on Nov. 12 at The Corner Club on north Main St., a local bar, where they stayed between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. At around 1:40 a.m., they were captured on video at a food vendor called the "Grub Truck" at 318 S. Main St. before they caught a ride with a private party to their residence at 1122 King Rd., arriving back at 1:45 a.m.
Chapin and Kernodle were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the U of I campus at between 10 and 11 p.m. on Nov. 12. Investigators believe they arrived back at the residence around 1:45 a.m. Chapin did not reside at the King Rd. home but was instead only visiting.
Investigators are hoping to fill in the gaps of the timeline leading up to the attack and have set up a tipline and e-mail to help. Over 500 tips have been called in already, and investigators have conducted 38 interviews with people with potential information.
Anyone who believes they may have information relating to the case—including observations of suspicious behavior, surveillance footage, or other relevant info—should call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us.
While many are speculating online regarding the incident, despite pleas from the victims' families to stop, a number of suspects have been ruled out already. MPD states they believe neither the two surviving roommates nor the man seen standing behind two of the girls at the food truck were involved. They also state online reports of the victims being bound and gagged are not accurate.
"We all have social media. We see all the comments. The misinformation being spread is unfair to everyone involved," said the Goncalves family.
As part of the investigation, detectives seized the contents of three dumpsters on King Rd. to search for possible evidence. Local businesses have also been contacted to see if a fixed-blade knife has recently been purchased. DNA samples have been collected and are pending testing.
Regarding the lack of information to the public and families, Fry stated it comes down to the integrity of the case. "When you're dealing with forensics stuff, it doesn't happen immediately," he explained. "We're doing the fastest job, but most thorough job though, to hold the integrity of this case and maintain that."
Fry also stated plenty of security will be in area when U of I students return to the area following Thanksgiving break. A vigil will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the university's campus.