MOSCOW, Idaho - In a release on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, Moscow Police Department (MPD) warns the community against spreading rumors and making threats.
"Investigators have been monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case and are aware of the large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared," they said.
MPD warns against relying on rumors for information, and urges the public to stick to official communication.
Additionally, MPD reminds people that making threats against others, whether in-person or online, may be considered a criminal offense and could result in charges. They ask the public not to threaten any potentially involved parties in the investigation.
MPD also thanks the community for the tips and information regarding the white Hyundai Elantra. The quantity of info has been so large, tips will be taken and vetted by the FBI for the time being.
Information can be submitted via:
- Tip Line: 208-883-7180
- Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us
- Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho
They warn callers the new process may require extra patience, as it is a national tip line, and ask callers to get all the way through the prompts to reach the correct agent.
"Remember," they say, "your tip may be the key to solving this case."