Moscow Police ask for help looking for theft suspect

The Moscow Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a suspect that stole from Auto Zone on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspect ran off on foot and lost a show in the snowbank.
The suspect is described as possibly male with a thin build and is around six feet tall. The suspect was wearing a black bandanna covering their face.
Moscow Police said if anyone has information about the suspect to contact Ofc. Kris Bragg at (208) 882-2677 reference DR #20-M00623.
