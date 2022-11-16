MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) could not say there was no threat to the public at a news conference on Wednesday.
MPD Chief James Fry repeatedly acknowledged the suspect "is still out there," but reiterated that the department believes this was an "isolated, calculated attack on the victims."
“We cannot say that there is no threat to the community,” said Fry.
The remarks came after days of police telling the community there wasn't a threat but stressing the need to stay vigilant.
Many in the community had called for more answers since Sunday. Fry acknowledged the community's frustration.
"The reality is that I probably should have been standing here a day or so ago," said Fry, "but I'm standing here now."
Idaho State Police (ISP) Colonel Kendrick Wills defended MPD's approach to sharing information, saying it's necessary to strike a balance in order to protect the integrity of the case.
"It's a balancing act of getting the community the information they need to have, with making sure we provide a case that the Latah County Prosecutor's Office can go forward with," said Wills.
Fry shared some insight into the status of the investigation. He said investigators are working to follow up on leads and establish a timeline, and that his department is receiving assistance from the FBI and the ISP.
Fry said two other residents were home at the time of the attack, but the investigation isn't limited to them.
"There were other people home at the time," Fry said. "They were not injured... but we're still following up with everybody who could have been in that area."
When pressed on why a call to police didn't come in until noon, while the attack took place late Saturday night, Fry said that's unclear.
"We don't know why the call came in at noon rather than midnight," said Fry.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call a special tip line set up by MPD. That number is (208) 883-7180.
You can find our previous coverage on the homicide investigation here.