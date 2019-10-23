MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department officers are asking for information on the location of Robert Lee Brown.
Brown is wanted for felony charges, including domestic battery and false imprisonment. Brown has been involved with two separate vehicle pursuits involving Moscow Police.
In both instances, Brown fled into Washington State, involving both the Pullman Police and Washington State University Police Departments.
If you know where Brown is or where he could be hiding, you're asked to call 911 or if you are in Moscow, call (208) 882-COPS.
Moscow Police ask that you DO NOT approach Brown or try to detain him.
