MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car.
When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911.
According to MPD, multiple neighbors heard the woman and her sister screaming and came to help. One neighbor told the girls that she saw a man chasing them and leaving before they spoke with police.
Police checked the area and contacted a person who matched the description. Police learned that he and a friend had just returned from a restaurant and the male was approaching the sisters to help.
At this time, Moscow police have determined this case as unfounded, however, if additional information is obtained, the incident can be reopened.
In the press release from Moscow Police they said, "Online reports created immediate speculation that implied there was a link to this incident with the ongoing homicide investigation. We urge residents to remain alert and vigilant. Additionally, we remind the public (& media) that investigative releases of information will be through official channels."