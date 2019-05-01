UPDATE: The Spokane Bomb Squad is on its way to Moscow to help with the situation.
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police and Fire department are investigating a suspected explosive device near the 400 block of north Almon Street. They have asked residents to stay clear of the area for the time being.
KHQ is working on gathering more information and will have updates when available.
Moscow Police and Fire are responding to the 400 block of north Almon Street to investigate a suspected explosive device. Residents are requested to stay clear of the area. Additional details will be shared as they become available.— City of Moscow Idaho (@CityofMoscowId) May 1, 2019