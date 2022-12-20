MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is aware of an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 17.
MPD said the car is registered out of Colorado and the owner is not believed to have any relation to the murders of Kaylee Concalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Right now, MPD is asking people to stop contacting the owner of the car.
EPD said the car was been reported as an injury crash from Dec. 15 that left the car near West 7th Place and Seneca Road in Eugene.
"We have no information to indicate it is related to the Moscow, Idaho, case," EPD told NonStop Local. "However, they were sent the vehicle information so they have it to review."
MPD is still looking for any information about a 2011-13 white Hyundai Elantra in the area of King Road on Nov. 13.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.