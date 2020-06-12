MOSCOW, Idaho - Several Moscow residents reported sightings of a cougar overnight.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports one report came in on Thursday, June 11, between C and D streets. Another reported sighting happened the next morning on the walking path near Moscow's Good Samaritan Village.
The Moscow Police Department first reported sightings at various locations on the east side of the city earlier this week.
Anyone who sees the cougar should call 911 immediately and not approach or verbally engage with the animal.
