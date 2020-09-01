back to school
MOSCOW, Idaho - After initially announcing that sports would be changed to an intramural format with no travel, the Moscow School District decided to return to interscholastic high school fall sports. 

In a special meeting on Tuesday, September 1, the school board voted 4-1 to allow high school sports competition with some guidelines.
 
The decision came just a few weeks after the district determined there was "too great a risk" to students and the community when traveling to other communities and vice versa.
 
This meant Moscow High School was the first in Idaho to abandon the season because of the pandemic.
 
Earlier in the day, Superintendent Greg Bailey told KHQ that the district has been pleased to see how well students have been following guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing. Coaches have also been working to keep equipment clean.
 
Based on those results, the district felt like they could potentially move forward with returning to fall sports.
 
Earlier in the summer, the school district conducted a survey of parents of athletes and asked them which model they would prefer for the fall season. Of the 92 parents and guardians of football players, 88.04% said they would prefer a competitive model in which athletes will compete against teams from other communities. Under this model, events would occur in the Moscow community as well as other communities. 
 
However, competing against other teams comes with guidelines: 
  • Schools they play must be in "green" or "yellow" COVID-19 zone
  • All spectators at games played in Moscow must wear masks
  • All spectators from Moscow must wear masks at away games
  • They will not play games where concessions are sold
  • Only four tickets will be given per athlete and the tickets can only be used for immediate family

Tags