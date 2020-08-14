MOSCOW SCHOOL DISTRICT - The Moscow School District announced that starting immediately, extracurricular sports programs will be changed to an intramural format with no travel.
Originally, the district planned to "bring back some normalcy" to students' lives, according to the announcement. After further review, the district "determined that there is too great a risk" to students and the community when traveling to other communities and vice versa.
The district said it also believes during some activities, masks are unable to be worn due to high levels of exertion and that the moisture contact from other athletes is too high.
For students who want to participate in the new format, a percentage of the fees already paid by athletes will be refunded.
Further information about the new format will come at a later time.
