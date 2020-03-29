A Moses Lake dentist is using the 3D printer his office uses to make models of teeth in a different way to help healthcare workers.
When Governor Inslee's order closed dentist offices to reserve supplies for medical personnel, Craig Harder knew he wanted to do more to help. Doctor Harder and his team at Moses Lake Family Dentistry are now using their office's 3D printer to make reusable N95 masks.
He hopes the masks will give healthcare workers on the front lines a safer option to battle the virus and prevent personal protective equipment shortages.
"With our version now we can easily clean off the mask with an alcohol wipe, it can be soaked in an alcohol bath for an hour, the main thing is being able to change out the little small filters on the inside here."
The masks take several hours to make, but he's hoping his team will have about 20 masks ready sometime next week. Harder said the masks will be fitted for individual nurses, and all of them will be given to staff at Moses Lake hospitals.
A template for the masks is available here.
