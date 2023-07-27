MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake family doctor was stripped of her medical license last week following an investigation into the deaths of 2 patients that appeared to be labeled as an overdose.
Dr. Irene Kimura got her license in 1992 and spent most of her career as a primary care physician at Comprehensive Family Care in Moses Lake.
The Medical Commission alleges that Kimura treated multiple vulnerable Washington residents addicted to opioids or other painkillers. She pushed them to use greater amounts of the drug, ignoring any signs that the patient may be addicted or harmed by the drugs prescribed.
The case centers around two patients, a husband and wife, who died of drug overdoses three years apart.
Kimura began working with the husband during the summer of 2017. The 56-year-old man had chronic back pain and claimed to have lose his oxycodone medication during a trip. Without questioning, Kimura gave him a refill with the highest dose they had been prescribed in the last year.
“(Kimura’s) sole focus was on supplying an opioid pain prescription,” reads the medical commission report. She did not look for any other medical issues or the medical records of the patient.
The man came back months later after being discharged from the hospital. Kimura prescribed him morphine along with an early refill of oxycodone. Two days later the man was found dead from an overdose attributed to "mixed drug toxicity."
The wife of the man, also treated by Kimura, managed all of his prescriptions. The 51-year-old widow, who was also addicted to opioids, began seeing Kimura regularly after his death.
The woman went to Kimura for shoulder pain and chronic knee and back pain. Before seeing Kimura, she was cut off from all medication by another doctor due to her opioid addiction. She was able to get opioids from Kimura in January 2018.
Over the next three years, Kimura increased the patients daily opioid dosage to six times the amount she was initially prescribed. She was found dead on February 25, 2020.
Kimura's license was previously suspended in 2010 related to prescribing a medication with a high risk of causing bleeding, but that did not end her career. At the same time she was investigated for prescribing controlled substances and continually increasing dosages without sufficient documentation.
Her license was suspended for three years and began practicing medicine in 2013. But, the death of the husband and wife is the third case to come to light by the medical commission.
With all the finding's from the commission, they have released that Dr. Irene Kimura's medical license has been "permanently revoked."