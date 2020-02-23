A young girl is taking her family's heartbreaking experience with heart disease and turning it into something beautiful.
Seven-year-old Paizlee Simpson's grandfather, Sean C. Simpson, was one of her best friends. One morning in early December 2019, he told his wife that his arm was bothering him.
Paizlee's mother, Kayleen Simpson, said their lives changed forever just a few hours later.
"He fell to ground during the football game. They were just relaxing on the couch," Kayleen said.
Paizlee's "Pow-Pow" had a heart attack and didn't survive. He was only 53. The family said the unexpected death rocked their world because he was their rock.
Paizlee's school started a fundraiser for the American Heart Association around the time of his death. She loves making videos, so she made one with her cousin to explain the signs of a heart attack.
It took off. As of February 23, Paizlee has raised over $1,100. She hopes to continue making a big difference by raising more money for the American Heart Association and more awareness of heart disease. Health officials say it kills more than 600,000 people every year.
Above all, she hopes her Pow-Pow would be proud of her, and said she misses one big thing every day.
"His hugs," Paizlee said.
The donation link for Paizlee's fundraiser is available here.
