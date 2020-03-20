A Moses Lake hospital is saying "thank you" for community donations of handmade masks.
Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake is one of many healthcare facilities around the country fighting shortages of personal protective equipment. Executive director of development and communications Gretchen Youngren said the hospital hasn't reached the critical stage yet, but they're concerned it is coming.
"Generally speaking, healthcare organizations throughout the state of Washington are on a daily, and potentially if they're lucky, a week's worth of supply of PPE," Youngren said.
She said her teams are always looking for equipment they need to do their jobs safely, such as masks and isolation gowns. Then, they started getting phone calls.
"I spoke with a woman who is in her late 60s. She told me 'my kids have me quarantined, but I need to do something to help. Tell me what I need to do for these masks,'" Youngren said. "We were fielding calls like that all day."
They are directing people who want to make and donate masks to this video by Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. The hospital told KHQ they've received calls from all over the world after posting the video.
Youngren said at this point, the masks will primarily be used to keep sick patients from coughing or sneezing on hospital caregivers. According to the CDC, healthcare workers "might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect HCP is unknown."
Youngren said her team is overwhelmed by the care their community is showing them. She said the care being shown for hospitals of all sizes is making it a little easier for the staff to keep moving forward.
"Thank you for your support. Thank you for thinking of us. The well wishes, the cards, the support of homemade ear loop masks, all of it, it goes a long way toward helping morale during all of this," Youngren said.
The video and a suggested pattern for handmade masks is available here. Drop-offs can be set up by contacting Samaritan Healthcare.
