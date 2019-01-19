Moses Lake K9 helps officers chase down fleeing suspect

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake PD K9 officer helped chase down a fleeing suspect in Moses Lake late Friday night.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, a driver was uncooperative with a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop.

As additional officers were arriving, the driver, who was identified as 26-year-old David Coreas, took off running.

Moses Lake Police K9 Officer Stewart had just responded when Coreas began running. While chasing after him, Officer Stweart remotely popped the rear door of his patrol car, releasing K9 Chief.

Two-year-old K9 Chief quickly ran past the pursuing officers and went after Coreas.

Coreas ignored warnings given to him from officers and continued running, but K9 Chief caught him rather quickly and help officers take him into custody.

Coreas had minor bite injuries and was treated on the scene before being turned back over to the Sheriff's Office for booking.