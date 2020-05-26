This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update, May 26, 11:27 am:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The lockdown in the 1200 block of Arlington in Moses Lake has been lifted but a shooting suspect remains at large.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled the area and has not yet been found. No shooting victims have been found either.
Previous Coverage:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The campus of Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake is on lock down after a reported shooting with a suspect still at large.
According to the college's Facebook page, the suspect was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, white jeans and a black beanie. He is said to be armed with a handgun.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay indoors until further notice and stay away from the college campus until further notice. The shooting was reported on the Base at the 1200 block of Arlington.
