LINCLON COUNTY, Wash. - The Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife in Sept. 2022 could face life in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday.
On Sept. 22, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff's Office announced they were seeking assistance in searching for Charles and his wife Theresa Bergman. On Sept. 23 the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) announced the body of Theresa was found and Charles was the lead suspect in her murder.
That same day, LCSO released a statement saying Charles Bergman was located by the U.S. Marshall in New Stanton, Pennsylvania where he was taken into custody after being wanted in the murder of his wife.
In Oct. 2022, Bergman waived extradition in Pennsylvania and was formally charged with his wife's murder when he arrived at the Lincoln County jail.
On May 30, 2023, Charles Bergman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. According to Bergman's attorney he "expressed remorse to his family." Bergman is set to face 15 years to life in prison.