MOSES LAKE, Wash - A man has been arrested following an altercation inside a Larson Community home that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital with stab wounds.
Deputies and Moses Lake Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 9 p.m. on March 27. The male victim was located near Canon Drive and Mitchell Avenue, suffering a stab wound to the neck. He was treated at Samaritan Healthcare.
The suspect, 36-year-old Robert O. Pouncey of Moses Lake, was arrested and lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Witnesses claim that the stabbing happened as a result of an argument over living arrangements at the home.