Moses Lake Police said 30-year-old Eric Walters was arrested Monday after a confrontation about a stolen bike turned violent.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man was arrested on Monday night after being confronted by another man about a stolen bike.
 
Moses Lake Police said a 36-year-old man traveled to homeless camp behind Safeway to confront 30-year-old Eric Walters about a bike Walters stole from the man's friend.
 
While they were talking, police said Walters pulled a gun on the suspect, and the men started fighting. 
 
Police say Walters shot the man in the stomach then stole his backpack.
 
Officers were able to lock down the field and begin a systematic search and Walters was arrested.
 
The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. The bike was returned to the owner.
 
Right now, Walters is in the Grant County jail charged with assault, robbery, burglary, theft of a firearm, violation of a restraining order and possession of a stolen gun.

