MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man was arrested in early Thursday morning after a domestic disturbance was reported on east 9th Avenue in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) arrived to the scene and found an injured woman. She told officers she'd been arguing with the man, 25-year-old George Zeno, when he struck her with a baseball bat multiple times before wrapping a charging cord around her neck and pulling until the cord broke. Zeno than allegedly picked up the bat again, placed it over her throat, and pressed down.
Zeno had fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was tracked down and arrested. Despite not being eligible to possess firearms, a semi-automatic rifle was located inside Zeno's apartment.
Zeno was booked into Grant County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault involving domestic violence, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
If you live in Moses Lake and are a victim of domestic abuse, you can contact New Hope 24 hours a day at 888-560-6027. You can also contact National Domestic Violence Support by calling 1-800-799-7233 or by texting "START" to 88788.