MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake Police arrested a man yesterday afternoon after a domestic dispute turned into a shooting.
Contractors were working in the 800 block of Loop Drive when they overheard a man and woman arguing, and believed the woman was being assaulted. They decided to intervene and approached the two, but the man allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to kill them.
Another contractor was in his pickup and says he saw the man pull the gun. He rammed his truck into the suspect's vehicle in an attempt to give his coworkers a chance to escape, but the suspect opened fire on the pickup and shot it seven times. The occupant was not injured.
According to police, the man then fled the scene in his damaged vehicle with the woman. His vehicle broke down on Ridge Road near Reisner, and the woman fled to a local area residence. He then escaped to Northshore, where he attempted to swim across the lake.
Police soon found the man hanging off the fountain near the Alder Fill, where he surrendered to boat-borne officers. He was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of attempted murder.
The firearm used has not yet been recovered. The Moses Lake Police Department asks residents of the Knolls Vista neighborhood to review security cameras for any footage of the shooting.
If you have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant McCain at (509)-762-1160 in reference case number 23ML08910.