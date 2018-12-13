EPHRATA, Wash. - A Moses Lake man has been arrested for controlled substance homicide in connection with a jail inmate's death.

According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the 35-year-old man was booked into the Grant County Jail on Tuesday.

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation of controlled substance homicide stemming from the August 2018 death of a fellow Grant County Jail inmate.

Jordan Tebow, who was incarcerated in the jail on Saturday, August 11, had been an inmate along with 34-year-old Derek Batton. Batton was found unconscious in the jail dorm and pronounced dead the next morning, according to the sheriff's office.

It was later determined by the Gran County Coroner that Batton died due to "acute morphine intoxication (likely heroin)," according to the sheriff's department.

On August 13, a Corrections Deputy caught Tebow giving drugs to another inmate. After interviewing Tebow and other inmates, investigators believed Tebow was responsible for brining heroin, suoxone and sleeping pills into the jail.

Witnesses also reported that Tebow had given drugs to Batton as well as other inmates.

Tebow was booked into jail for a warrant for controlled substance homicide, possession/delivery of heroin, intimidating a witness and being a prisoner in possession of drugs.

Since Batton's death, the Grant County Jail bought a full-body scanner and a mail scanner to help stop contraband items from being brought into the jail. The mail scanner has been installed and the full-body scanner will be installed by the end of December.