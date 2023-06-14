MOSES LAKE, Wash. — After a three month investigation period, Moses Lake Police Department arrested a man from Moses Lake for distribution of child pornography.
On June 8, the suspect was arrested during a pre-planned traffic stop when he got off work.
After the man was in custody, detectives served a warrant on his home. The detectives seized 19 electronic devices that are currently being analyzed, but they have located enough evidence to charge him of the charges.
The evidence developed was that the man had been distributing phonographic pictures and videos of children, including locally.
He was booked into Grant County Jail on four counts of possession of explicit pictures of children and two counts of distribution of explicit images of children. More counts are expected as the devices in possession are analyzed.
This case is being reviewed for consideration to be charged federally.