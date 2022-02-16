SPOKANE, Wash. – A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm and a homemade bomb in November 2019.
According to court documents, the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) received a call on Nov. 3, 2019 from a woman who said 33-year-old Timothy Richard Ray Riggins had assaulted her, stole her vehicle and had a bomb.
The woman told police the bomb was in a fanny pack and that Riggins had threatened her with the bomb by holding a lighter next to the fuse and stating she shouldn't "mess with a guy like him."
MLPD was familiar with Riggins, who is a documented Norteno criminal street gang member, and knew he had an active felony warrant for his arrest from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Officers found the woman’s vehicle and tracked Riggins to a nearby residence. While executing a search warrant, officers found Riggins hiding inside a top-loading washing machine.
Along Riggins’ path of travel from the stolen vehicle to the residence, officers found the fanny pack that contained a large commercial firework with more than 20 nails taped to the outside.
The officers also found two additional improvised destructive devices near the fanny pack.
Senior U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson has sentenced Riggins to 70 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm and an improvised destructive device.
Judge Peterson also ordered Riggins to serve three years on federal supervision after he is released from prison.
“Thanks to quick-thinking and responsive law enforcement, officers got to Mr. Riggins’ bombs before he could detonate them and harm innocent people,” said Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. “This case demonstrates the importance of the ‘see something, say something’ principle: we all have an obligation to look out for one another and ensure that our community in Eastern Washington remains safe and strong. I am grateful not only to the hard-working people of the Moses Lake Police Department and ATF, but to the responding witness, whose 911 call prevented what could have been a truly tragic outcome. Mr. Riggins and others who seek to endanger people in this community may seek to run, but they cannot hide—even in washing machines.”