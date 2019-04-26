A Moses Lake man is at large after police say he left his passenger for dead after crashing his motorcycle early Friday morning.
Moses Lake Police say 46-year-old Mark Janke fled the scene after crashing his motorcycle on E. Broadway, leaving behind a 47-year-old woman bleeding in the roadway with serious injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital in Spokane with head and upper-body injuries.
Officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Friday to the collision, where witnesses told them two motorcycles were riding together in the area when one lost control, throwing the woman passenger off the bike onto the ground. The driver had fled prior to officers arriving.
Police have developed probably cause that Janke was driving the motorcycle, and went to his house to recover the bike. However, they haven't been able to locate Janke, now wanted for vehicular assault and felony hit and run.
MLPD is looking for any public assistance in locating Janke on his whereabouts, encouraging anyone with information to call 762-1160 in reference case number 19ML05378.