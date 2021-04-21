SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man suspected of stealing a motorcycle barricaded himself inside a Soap Lake home for three hours to avoid law enforcement, armed with a knife.
Grant County Sherriff's Office said that the man, 40-year-old Robert Gwinn was clocked while speeding on SR 28.
After pulling behind a trailer, Gwinn hopped off the motorcycle and ran, while reaching for what appeared to be a knife. Ignoring deputies orders to halt, Gwinn disappeared inside the trailer.
After a few minutes, another man dressed in Gwinn's helmet and clothes came out of the trailer, claiming he was the rider. Deputies noticed that the man had different characteristics than Gwinn and the clothes were loose on him. The imposter was detained.
Gwinn then escaped through the trailers window and back into a nearby home. The resident of the home got out safely.
Gwinn proceeded to ignore crisis negotiators, barricading himself inside the home for around three hours. Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team eventually flushed Gwinn out using tear gas.
Gwinn was arrested and is lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and residential burglary.
Two women who live in the trailer, Delia A. Vasquez, and Betsy L. Peraza, are apparent allies of Gwinn and continuously interfered with the deputies’ efforts to arrest Gwinn. Vasquez and Peraza were arrested for obstructing law enforcement.