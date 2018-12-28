A Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputy is being credited with intervening in a potentially catastrophic bombing plot.
It started Thursday afternoon when Deputies were called to assist with a suspicious device found in a vehicle at the entrance to REC Silicon. Deputies say they made contact with the driver because he was just parked outside the chemical plant.
As deputies began performing a vehicle inventory, the driver, Ryan Palmer, told them it would be a bad idea to move the car because of the explosives he had in the back.
Palmer then told them that he used to work as a chemical driver for Nutrien AG Solutions. He says the company did not have safe work practices and he was exposed to dangerous chemicals, which, he says, caused his daughter to have birth defects.
Palmer says over the past few years he has frequently gone to Nutrien and simply walked all over the plant with no one stopping him. During the past few months, Palmer says he began stealing supplies from Nutrien that could be used to create a fertilizer bomb. He says he'd Googled how to make one. When asked what the bomb would do if it detonated, deputies say Palmer replied, "ever heard of Timothy McVeigh?" Timothy McVeigh is the American who was convicted in the Oklahoma City bombing, which also used a fertilizer bomb.
Palmer says once he had the fertilizer bomb made, he wasn't sure what he was going to do with it. Deputies say he had a number of ideas including firing it from a mortar into the plant from a distance, driving his car right into the storage area and detonating it, lighting the bomb and simply walking away, or just showing the company owners how easy it was to steal the material and how if someone wanted to do something dangerous, they easily could. Palmer said that was his ultimate plan.
Palmer will be charged with Attempted Malicious Explosion of a Substance and Second Degree Burglary. He's being held in the Grant County Jail.