MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man is being charged with first-degree assault of a child after a 9-week-old was taken to Samaritan Hospital with severe injuries.
The baby had eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, three leg fractures, as well as abrasions and bruising to the face and head, according to Moses Lake police. It was being prepared to be flown to Spokane for further treatment when police came to take a report.
21-year-old Donavan Cantu was arrested after police recovered security video that reportedly captured sound from the assault and interviewed family. He's booked into Grant County Jail on the charge.
The baby is still undergoing treatment, according to police.