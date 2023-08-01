MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A motorcyclist from Moses Lake was killed on Monday after colliding with a car while speeding.
According to Moses Lake Police Department, 30-year-old Celton Kimmel was headed west on Broadway, weaving in and out of traffic and exceeding the speed limit. A 65-year-old woman was pulling out of a business onto Broadway when Kimmel struck her Subaru.
The motorcyclist was transported to hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.
Washington State Patrol assisted with investigation of the crash scene. Criminal charges are not expected to be filed in relation to the case at this time.