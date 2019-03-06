MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man who was on federal probation for drug convictions was arrested Tuesday for several more drug violations.
Christopher Cooper, 38, was arrested by Washington State Patrol and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) during a traffic stop in Moses Lake.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Cooper was on INET's radar for previous drug activity, including his most recent prior case where he was convicted on federal drug charges, but was released on federal probation prior to sentencing.
While out on probation, Cooper sold meth to undercover detectives on several occasions. This included selling meth to detectives while near a school.
Detectives found meth in Cooper's possession during Tuesday's arrest.
Cooper is lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance in a school zone.
Cooper's bail was set at $75,000 and he will soon be turned over to federal authorities.