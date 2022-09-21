SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the the Eastern District of Washington's Attorneys Office, Dondre Charles Jackson has pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining almost $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for his alleged food service business.
According to the Attorney's Office, Jackson fraudulently obtained two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans which totaled $49,999 for his alleged food service business.
According to court proceedings, Jackson's business was fake, and he was not eligible for any PPP funding.