Department of Justice

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the the Eastern District of Washington's Attorneys Office, Dondre Charles Jackson has pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining almost $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for his alleged food service business.

According to the Attorney's Office, Jackson fraudulently obtained two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans which totaled $49,999 for his alleged food service business.

According to court proceedings, Jackson's business was fake, and he was not eligible for any PPP funding.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!