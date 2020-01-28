SPOKANE, Wash. - A man from Moses Lake was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison along with a lifetime term of court supervision. Mikhail Yuriy Ageyev plead guilty on October 21, 2019 to the conspiracy to produce, the production of and possession of child pornography.
Ageyev first caught law enforcement's attention through multiple CyberTips, reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, from Twitter and Microsoft. The Moses Lake Police Department first received a CyberTip in October 2017 and the investigation began. Search warrants and tips revealed that Ageyev would post his interest in incest and child pornography as well as trade pornographic images with others online.
It wasn't until November 2017 that Ageyev's home was searched and he confessed to Moses Lake PD that he had child pornography on his phone. He also admitted to sharing child pornography online and using his phone to produce explicit images and videos of his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter.
Police reviewed his devices and found the images and videos he made along with child pornography he obtained online. The videos revealed that his girlfriend, Katrina Michelle Maradee Adams, was also involved with producing child pornography of her two-year-old with Ageyev. Police obtained conversations between the two that discussed future plans to sexually abuse and impregnate the child.
In February 2018, a federal Grand Jury in Spokane landed on a multi-count indictment against Ageyev and Adams. Adams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce and distribution of child pornography on January 29, 2019. It was then that Adams agreed to testify against Ageyev. Adams will be sentenced in February and Ageyev pleaded guilty to his charges in October.
This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
