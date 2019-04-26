Update:

A Moses Lake man is in custody after police say he left his passenger for dead after a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

The Moses Lake Police Department posted the update on its Facebook page Friday afternoon saying that 46-year-old Mark Janke turned himself in.

The department thanked everyone for their help.

Previous Coverage:

A Moses Lake man is at large after police say he left his passenger for dead after crashing his motorcycle early Friday morning.

Moses Lake Police say 46-year-old Mark Janke fled the scene after crashing his motorcycle on E. Broadway, leaving behind a 47-year-old woman bleeding in the roadway with serious injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital in Spokane with head and upper-body injuries.