LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said Charles Bergman was located by the U.S. Marshall in New Stanton, Pennsylvania where he was taken into custody after being wanted in the murder of his wife.
On Thursday, his wife's body was found in rural Lincoln County after the couple had been reported missing. On Friday, LCSO said a nationwide search was on for Bergman, who was then-wanted for the murder of his wife.
Bergman will be extradited to Washington, where he will face charges.
Last Updated: Sept. 23 at 10:30 p.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said Charles Bregman is wanted in the murder of his wife, Theresa.
Deputies said they have issued a nationwide warrant for Charles Bergman and are still looking for him.
Theresa Bergman's body was found in rural Lincoln County on Sept. 22.
Deputies are still asking for the community's help in locating Charles Bergman.
Bergman was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevy Impala with Washington license plate # BLU5395.
Deputies said should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, but we request anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 509-725-3501 or dial 911.
Last Updated Sept. 23 at 12:25 p.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's office has announced that one of two missing people from Moses Lake has been found dead. LCSO said the body of the woman, Theresa Bergman, was located by a farmer on Thursday.
The medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine how she died.
Right now, her husband, Charles Bergman, is still unaccounted for. Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to call the sheriff's office.
Last Updated: Sept. 22 at 8:35 p.m.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is seeking assistance finding two missing Moses Lake residents who were expected to return home earlier this week.
GCSO is searching for 53-year-old Theresa Bergman from Moses Lake who was last seen at the Spokane International Airport around 12:40 a.m. Sunday Sept. 18, and her husband, 54-year-old, Charles Bergman from Moses Lake who went to pick Theresa up at the airport. Charles was last seen on Sunday afternoon on at his apartment on Arnold Drive in Moses Lake.
Charles and Theresa may be in a silver 2013 Chevy Impala with Washington License BLU5395. Both were reported missing by family members in Moses Lake on Monday when they did not return home as expected.
If you have any information regarding the missing individuals, please contact dispatch at (509) 762-1160, Sgt. G. Mansford at (509)750-8805, or Crime Tips at CrimeTips@grantcountywa.gov
and reference case report #22GS11284
.