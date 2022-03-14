MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police Department arrested a middle schooler Monday, March 14 at Chief Moses Middle School after receiving intel they'd made threats to shoot up the school and were in possession of a firearm.
School and District Resource Officers immediately responded, removing the student and their backpack from a classroom. Authorities recovered a pistol from the student, who had two magazines of ammunition for the weapon as well. The eighth grader was arrested and weapon secured. A lockdown was not enacted, as the threat was apprehended and student detained.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered the student also had a list of potential targets.
The school district has notified those listed and are offering counseling services to help those affected.
In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Vicki Swisher said, "We cannot acknowledge enough how important it is for all of us to say something when we see or hear something that makes us uncomfortable. As a result of our ‘See Something, Say Something’ culture, we were able to intervene in what could have been a very dangerous situation."
According to the letter, criminal charges will be brought in addition to school disciplinary measures.
Anyone with more information on the incident is encouraged to call Detective Chuck Paul at 509-764-3887.