MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police Department is addressing some rumors circulating on social media regarding upcoming protests and potential of agitators coming into Moses Lake.
MLPD says they haven't seen any evidence suggesting busloads of out-of-town agitators would be coming to Moses Lake stockpiled with bricks to throw though windows around town. Any rumors they have investigated haven't been verified, though they say they are prepared if any end up true.
The department says the planned protests have been advertised as peaceful and are working on security plans. MLPD says armed folks in the downtown area have seemed peaceful as well and desire protecting the community from illegal activity.
The full MLPD post reads as follows:
We are living in unprecedented times (How many times have we said that this year?). As a result, there have been a flood of rumors flying around social media about upcoming protests and busloads of out of town agitators coming into Moses Lake, complete with stockpiles of bricks to throw through windows around town.
At this point, we have not seen any evidence of this, and have not been able to verify any of the rumors that we have investigated. To clarify, we are not saying nothing will happen (and we are prepared if it does), only that to date, we have no evidence of busloads of rioters showing up in town.
There have been peaceful protesters holding signs around town the last few days, but the ones we have spoken to are local folks. They have been peaceful, and seem sincere in their desire to improve our community and society. We have also been in contact with the organizers of the protest march on Sunday. They have advertised it as a peaceful protest and we are working with them to have a security plan in place.
We have also had armed folks in the downtown area, providing security for the businesses there. Again, the ones I have spoken to have been peaceful, local and seem sincere in their desire to protect our community from illegal activity.
The right to peacefully gather and protest, as well as the right to bear arms, is constitutionally protected, both federally and in the state constitution. In fact, the Founding Fathers thought those two rights so important they are enshrined as the first two protections in the Bill of Rights. Additionally, open carry of firearms is legal in Washington. We will uphold and defend the Constitutional rights of all.
Given what is going on nationwide, we certainly cannot rule out that people intent on illegal rioting and causing mayhem will show up to disrupt the peaceful protests at some time. We are certainly prepared for that eventuality and will deal with illegal activity appropriately. We are dedicated to the well-being of our community and will do everything in our power to protect our community and its members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.