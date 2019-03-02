MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man riding a horse was hit by a vehicle.
According to police, the man was riding the horse on Frontage Road near the golf course a little before 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1.
He was hit by the vehicle from behind. The horse was killed and the man was seriously injured.
The driver fled the scene, crashing through a fence and getting on westbound I-90 before crashing through the fence again and back onto North Frontage Road, continuing westbound.
A passerby found the victim and called for help.
The vehicle was heavily damaged and large parts were left behind at the scene. Evidence shows the suspect was driving a light blue/silver early 2000s Ford Taurus, according to police.
Police say it will be very clear that the vehicle has been involved in an accident and will have heavy front end damage.
If you have any information on who was driving or where the vehicle is, police ask that you call (509)762-1160 and reference case number 19ML02719.