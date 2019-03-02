Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS RANGING FROM 10 TO 20 BELOW ZERO ARE FORECAST. * WHERE...SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, EASTPORT, SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN ROAD, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&