The Moses Lake Police Department is looking to identify a suspected burglar who stole a wallet containing counterfeit money on Sunday.
MLPD says upon investigation, it was learned that the suspect reached through an open window of a gas station that was closed and grabbed a wallet off the counter.
"Unfortunately for our intrepid burglar, the wallet contained only counterfeit money, used for training employees," MLPD said in a post.
The department says a concerned citizen witnessed the event and chased down the suspect. The wallet was recovered, but the suspect had already removed the counterfeit money from it.
"So, to summarize, this guy committed a felony to steal counterfeit money that he can’t use without committing another felony," MLPD said. "Makes it a pretty silly felony, but still a felony."
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact an officer at 509-762-1160 and reference case number 19ML11129.
Never one to cease an opportunity for some social-media savagery, like one a few days ago, MLPD again closed the post strong with the hashtags: #MustBeSomethingInTheWaterThisWeek, #MaybeUseItToBuyMagicBeans, #NoSillyFelonies.