Moses Lake Police announce retirement of K9 Chief after recovering from gunshot wound

The Moses Lake Police Department has announced the retirement of K9 Chief who was shot in the eye by a suspect in February.
Moses Lake Police said that K9 Chief has made a great recovery and will live a normal life with his handler Officer Nick Stewart.
Veterinarians determined that the injuries K9 Chief sustained would prevent him from performing his duties.
Moses Lake Police said they are currently training his replacement.
