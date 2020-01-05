MOSES LAKE, Wash. - An attempted robbery suspect who assaulted a victim is behind bars after a short foot pursuit Friday morning.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the suspect pulled the victim into an alleyway and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn't give up his money.
The victim fought back and was able to draw the attention of people nearby. The suspect then escaped and lead police on a short foot pursuit that ended behind the police station in Civic Park.
Moses Lake Police arrested 22-year-old Chance Suarez and booked him into jail on charges of first degree robbery, assault and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Moses Lake Police Department wants to thank the citizens that stepped in and helped the victim get away.
In a release, the department said, As a community we need to look out for each other, and stand up to the criminals who would attempt to victimize us: Protect each other and be good witnesses for the police.
