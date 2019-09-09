Moses Lake Police arrest four people, recover nearly four pounds of drugs during investigation

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Four people were arrested and nearly four pounds of drugs were seized as part of an investigation by Moses Lake detectives.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, while serving drug warrants on Friday, September 6, they recovered about 3.8 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
They also seized about $6,000 and two vehicles as part of the investigation. The warrants were executed at two homes, one in the 1100 block of W. Market Street and the other in the 1100 block of W. Marina Drive.
The four people arrested as a result of the investigation were identified as: Juvenal Herrera Mata, 28, booked for possession with intent to deliver; Lourdes Martinez Jaimes, 33, booked for possession with intent to deliver; Miguel Macias, 26, booked for possession of cocaine and Reyes Martinez Herrera, 25, booked for criminal impersonation.
While serving the warrants, detectives also came upon a carjacking in progress and arrested two other men. More details on that story are available HERE.