MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake officers arrested a 17-year-old who they said posted a video of himself with a gun on Snapchat.
According to police, the teenager is a known gang member. Detectives recognized him and his residence in the video and asked for a search warrant.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was tapped to serve the warrant at the residence in the 700 block of A Street due to the teen's known affiliations. They were able to recover the 9mm handgun and make the arrest without incident.
The teen was booked into Martin Hall for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Moses Lake PD said they were able to make the arrest in part because they have detectives constantly monitoring social media and other electronic platforms for criminal activity.
The -police department took a few jabs at the teen online, saying he's "going viral for all the wrong reasons" and adding hashtags like "#PleasePostEvidenceHere," #IfYouWantAttentionWeWillGiveItToYou," and "#WeDontJustTrollFacebookForOldPeople."