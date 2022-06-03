Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Lincoln, southern Stevens and west central Spokane Counties through 330 PM PDT... At 251 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Davenport to 13 miles southwest of Medical Lake. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Fairchild AFB, Reardan, Little Falls Dam, Gravelles, Eleanor, Deep Creek, Waukon, Mondovi, Edwall and Tum Tum. This includes Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 272 and 278. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH