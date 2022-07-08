MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) says Major Crime Unit detectives arrested 54-year-old Stephen Hosszu Thursday afternoon under the charge of trafficking a minor.
In their release, MLPD states detectives found Hosszu on a social media platform, where he claimed in conversations that he'd molested a 4-year-old several times. Hosszu allegedly also offered to meet up with other men and bring the child so they could molest the child together, and said he had access to a younger child he was planning to experiment with soon.
Investigation by detectives confirmed Hosszu did have access and contact with children the ages he claimed in messages. Evidence was also found of conversations with another man from Spokane, in which conversations were had about kidnapping, raping, and killing young girls.