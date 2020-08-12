Update: A man wanted by Grant County law enforcement in connection to a homicide investigation in Quincy was arrested in Moses Lake Wednesday afternoon.
The Moses Lake Police Department says detectives developed information that 30-year-old Martin Diaz was in Moses Lake. Wednesday afternoon, he was located in the 900 block of N. Stratford Rd. and taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.
Police had been searching for Diaz for questioning after Quincy PD located human remains in a bag that was in Diaz's bedroom Tuesday night.
Previous coverage: QUINCY, Wash. - The Quincy Police Department responded to a suspicious circumstance at a residence in the 700 block of Rocky Ave, Northeast Tuesday night. Officers were given information about a large bag with a foul odor coming from their adult son's bedroom.
According to QPD, officers looked in the bag and found a deceased person. Detectives were called to the scene and searched the residence.
The Grant County Coroner's Office was called and assisted QPD with removing the human remains. An autopsy is pending.
The adult son, identified as Martin Diaz, a 30-year-old man, left the residence before law enforcement arrived. Diaz is now wanted for questioning.
“This is a very active crime scene, detectives and officers are still on scene at the time of this press release," Captain Ryan Green said. "If you have any information on Mr. Diaz whereabouts please let the detectives know right away, they would like to talk with him.”
You can contact QPD at (509) 787-4718 or (509) 787-2222 if you have any information.
