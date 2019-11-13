Moses Lake Police arrest two people on drug charges after finding them passed out in handicap parking spot

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - "Today’s life lesson: If you are going to pass out after ingesting heroin, it is best not to do it while parked illegally."
That was the message shared by the Moses Lake Police Department after they arrested two people on federal warrants and drug charges after a parking violation.
According to police, on Tuesday, November 12, an officer saw a car parked illegally in a handicapped stall in front of a business on Stratford Road.
Upon getting a closer look, the officer saw two people inside the car passed out with heroin and heroin paraphernalia clearly visible.
Officers later discovered that both people, 25-year-old Taylor Hermsmeier Rogers and 19-year-old Cassandra Rand, both of Ritzville, were both wanted on federal drug charges.
They were both booked on their existing charges as well as new drug charges. Officers impounded the vehicle and served a search warrant on it.
