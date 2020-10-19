MOSES LAKE, Wash - The Moses Lake Police Department has charged a man with Animal cruelty in the second degree.
According to a post on by Moses Lake Police on Facebook, the investigation was opened when officers received a video that allegedly showed a man punching and kicking a dog.
In the Facebook post police said they are still trying to recover the animal and that that investigation is not over.
KHQ is working on getting more information about this case tonight at 5 pm on KHQ local news.
