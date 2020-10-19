MOSES LAKE, Wash - A Moses Lake pet owner no longer has his dog and will face a charge of ‘animal cruelty in the second degree,’ stemming from an incident recorded on video over the weekend.
While the investigation is ongoing, Moses Lake Police Captain Mike Williams said state law indicates the actions of the male suspect will result in a charge of animal cruelty in the second degree.
“We were dispatched to an animal cruelty call,” Williams said over the phone on Monday. “It looks like (the person who shot the video) overheard what was going on, then video-taped part of the, I guess for a lack of a better term, assault on the dog.”
That video was then posted on video where it quickly went viral.
The male suspect told officers he was discipling his dog because it had killed another dog earlier that day, according to Williams.
“Legally, the victim dog killing the other dog was not justification for what (the owner) was doing to the dog,” Williams said. “The best thing to do was isolate the aggressor dog and give us a call. There’s state laws that deal with dangerous dogs and that dog should be impounded/isolated until the situation can be investigated, and figure out why it’s behaving the way it is.”
The dog was taken by authorities and is currently at a local animal shelter in the Moses Lake area.
“It was a very tragic situation that was handled, I think, appropriately,” Williams said. "The end is as good of an ending as you can come up with, given the situation of the case."
