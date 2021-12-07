MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake are investigating the newest in a series of social media threats impacting schools in the region.
The threatening snapchat post was brought to the school staff and police's attention Monday night.
Moses Lake Superintendent Carole Meyer told KHQ that police have not been able to substantiate the threat and school will proceed normally with an increased police presence.
School administration said they believe the post is the same as one that has been circulating in nearby communities. They said it's likely the same one seen in Monroe, Washington.
If police or school staff find the threat to be credible, they will take appropriate action, including lockdowns and school closure, according to the administration.